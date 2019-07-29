Menu
Ashley and Maddy Ambrey
Ashley and Maddy Ambrey Nathan Greaves
Small town, big show

Nathan Greaves
by
29th Jul 2019 4:00 PM

The Ma Ma Creek Exhibition took place this weekend, bringing in visitors from across the region.

Now in its 84th year, the Exhibition aims to demonstrate all the aspects of a typical rural agricultural show, but without the associated price tag.

The Exhibition featured expansive showcases of community crafts and culture, with baked goods, artwork, and much more on display in and around the Ma Ma Creek Community Centre, as well as plants and produce.

There were rides, food, and facepainting to keep the kids busy, and song and dance performances held in the hall.

Outside the hall were tents and stalls featuring the works of residents, such as clothing, art, woodwork, stonework, needlework, and a variety of other locally-sourced products.

exhibition ma ma creek
Gatton Star

