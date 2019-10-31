Menu
Login
LEARNING: Laidley State High School student Abby Parker spent October 30 shadowing Lockyer Mayor Tanya Milligan.
LEARNING: Laidley State High School student Abby Parker spent October 30 shadowing Lockyer Mayor Tanya Milligan.
News

Small shadows follow mayor in a bid to showcase leadership

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
31st Oct 2019 10:00 AM

THROUGH offices, meetings and visits, Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan spent her Wednesday being pursued by a relentless, eager shadow.

The shadow was Abby Parker from Laidley State High School, the last Year 11 student of 2019 to spend a day following the mayor.

The program was devised by Cr Milligan as a way to educate students about the behind-the-scenes operations at council, the challenges and responsibilities of a leadership position, and to help the students learn more about their own potential.

“I was offered the opportunity, one of my teachers put my name down,” Abby said.

“She thought it was going to be a good opportunity for me, so I was pretty excited.”

Her day was spent partaking in a range of meetings, which took her on an extensive tour of the council building, and beyond.

“The fire and emergency service guy came in, and one of the disaster people came in. And the IT guy, we had a meeting with him. We’re going to the Laidley library later as well.”

Abby has a passion for the arts, and is interested in pursuing a qualification in early childhood work once she’s done with school next year.

She said her time spent with the mayor had taught her a lot about the inner workings.

“There’s a lot of jobs, it covers everything. It’s not just sitting down in an office, they go out and be involved with the community.

“I didn’t know half of that stuff, so it’s been really good.”

abby parker laidley state high school lockyer valley regional council tanya milligan
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Export hub to send our produce to the world

        Export hub to send our produce to the world

        News A new multimillion-dollar investment will boost jobs and enhance the region’s reputation as an ag export hot spot

        Fighters’ medal haul showcases Lockyer’s brutal strength

        Fighters’ medal haul showcases Lockyer’s brutal strength

        News Two Lockyer Valley fighters have been selected to travel to Malaysia to fight in a...

        Young dancer twirls into youth foundation bursary program

        Young dancer twirls into youth foundation bursary program

        News Twelve-year-old dancer Halle Randall calls dancing her “happy place”, and this week...

        Information nights to help landowners

        Information nights to help landowners

        News An information night will be held in Kilcoy next month, aiming to inform landowners...