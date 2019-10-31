Small shadows follow mayor in a bid to showcase leadership

THROUGH offices, meetings and visits, Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan spent her Wednesday being pursued by a relentless, eager shadow.

The shadow was Abby Parker from Laidley State High School, the last Year 11 student of 2019 to spend a day following the mayor.

The program was devised by Cr Milligan as a way to educate students about the behind-the-scenes operations at council, the challenges and responsibilities of a leadership position, and to help the students learn more about their own potential.

“I was offered the opportunity, one of my teachers put my name down,” Abby said.

“She thought it was going to be a good opportunity for me, so I was pretty excited.”

Her day was spent partaking in a range of meetings, which took her on an extensive tour of the council building, and beyond.

“The fire and emergency service guy came in, and one of the disaster people came in. And the IT guy, we had a meeting with him. We’re going to the Laidley library later as well.”

Abby has a passion for the arts, and is interested in pursuing a qualification in early childhood work once she’s done with school next year.

She said her time spent with the mayor had taught her a lot about the inner workings.

“There’s a lot of jobs, it covers everything. It’s not just sitting down in an office, they go out and be involved with the community.

“I didn’t know half of that stuff, so it’s been really good.”