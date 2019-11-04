Small school puts on a massive show for inaugural fete

Grade 5 and 6 students braved the risk of rain to perform a dance routine to 'Footloose'

Grade 5 and 6 students braved the risk of rain to perform a dance routine to 'Footloose'

THE Laidley State High School became the epicentre for a downpour of family fun on Saturday, as they hosted their first ever school fete.

Big enough to rival a traditional country show, the event offered a wide array of activities for visitors to take part in, with dozens of stalls, displays, and attractions.

There were llamas to meet, showbags to sample, snakes to snuggle up with, and opportunities to drop teachers in a dunk tank.

Even an unexpected bout of rainfall wasn’t enough to spoil the fun, instead offering one more thing for locals to smile about.

Performances from school students and community groups were ongoing throughout the day, demonstrating everything Laidley has to offer, from dancing to martial arts.

There were also an assortment of vehicles for visitors to view, with car clubs, police, and firefighters having a presence on the grounds, as well as Pterodactyl Helicopters, who provided visitors with the opportunity to fly over Laidley.