Small club, big wins

Athletics: Lockyer District Athletics Club is looking forward to another year of success after smashing expectations in 2019.

Despite the club's small number of registered athletes, the Lockyer competitors were recognised at both state and national levels.

Club coach Bailey Pashley said members competed at state and national levels as an affiliated club, in addition to school athletics.

"At both levels club athletes competed against the nation's very best in their respective age groups,” Mr Pashley said.

"There were brilliant individual performances tallying 37 medals during 2018.”

At the Queensland School Sport State Championships athletes won 11 medals, including four gold.

Competitors also went on to win one gold and three silvers at the national school titles last month.

"They understand the importance of technique training and add to this special sessions of strength and endurance to have them peaking and in their prime for major events,” he said.

In club championships Lockyer's best competed against athletes from across the state where they collected 15 medals, including nine gold.

The club then went on to the Australian championships winning three gold medals, two silver and two bronze in March.

"The underage girls produced quality performance in sprints, long jump and heptathlon,” Mr Pashley said.

"Annie McGuire, Madison Wells, Hayley Reynolds and Caitlin Taylor all produced quality results during the year ably supported by Montana Blatchly, Jessica Versace and Catherine

Lee.”

Athletes Mitchell Mellor, Ethan Versace and Aden Cowdroy all qualified for national events in the boys competition.

Mr Pashley said the athletes proved top level performances did not come from talent alone.

"After the nationals in March athletes only had a month rest and recovery before resuming for the new and long season,” he said.

"They all have their set goals and train with determination and dedication to achieve their very best.”

At present the young athletes are enjoying time off before returning to full training in preparation for Queensland Championships in early March.

"As all athletes go up an age group for the new year they know and expect competition to get tougher and more competitive,” Mr Pashley said.

Mr Pashley said he was looking forward to seeing what the young stars could achieve in 2019.