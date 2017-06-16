Slow economy? You're kidding

ON THE MOVE: An aerial shot of the proposed Plainland Crossing Development

MAYOR Tanya Milligan said development applications in the region were strong and "things are looking good” for the region in the coming year.

"In the last five months we have seen over $43million worth of development and had an increase of 10% in our building applications (BA),” Cr Milligan said.

"In the last month we had over 90 BAs. Last month was a record with over $8.5m of development for our region so things are looking good.

"I reckon it is fair to say that DAs (development approvals) are steady, but BAs are on the rise.”

In big-ticket developments, Cr Milligan updated their status.

"Bunnings Gatton has an approval with council, while council will make a decision on the proposed Backpackers at Grantham today,” the mayor said.

"With the proposed showgrounds project, council has no plans for this; rather the priority is to stay focused on getting our house in order.

"Proponents of the beetroot cannery are still working very hard to make this a reality; we are in regular contact and regard this as a very beneficial project for the Lockyer Valley in terms of economic development, jobs and opportunity.

"There are no plans for a hospital at Plainland and this is why council is about preparing for the future, but we are working with Ipswich and West Moreton Hospital Board to try and make this a reality.

"And a DA is already approved for a $20m service station at Plainland.”