Sledgehammer and bat used in violent home invasion: Police

A young unemployed man has faced court charged with a violent home invasion which allegedly saw a woman punched in the face.

A Logan man has been charged with seven offences following an alleged violent home invasion in Brisbane's southwest earlier this month in which police say a sledgehammer used to gain access to a home containing a terrified family of five.

Woodridge man Anthony Muliaiaiga Misi, 25, was refused bail in court this week after he was deemed to be an unacceptable risk of reoffending.

His is charged with two counts each of armed robbery with actual violence in company and attempted armed robbery with actual violence in company, and one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, wilful damage and entering a dwelling with intent by break.

Woodridge meat worker Anthony Muliaiaiga Misi, 24, has been refused bail in Beenleigh Magistrates Court. Picture: Facebook

Beenleigh Magistrates Court heard the alleged home invasion occurred about 8am on August 6 at Veronica St, Inala.

Police allege Mr Misi, who was armed with a baseball bat, was assisting a co-accused, armed with a sledgehammer, to retrieve some money or property the co-accused believed he was owed by a woman at the residence.

Mr Misi seemed to confirm this from the dock, at one point shouting out to the magistrate, "I was just helping my mate get his money back."

The court heard the co-accused used his sledgehammer to bust open the locked front door, at which point the two men allegedly assailed the six people inside, which included a mother and daughter, the woman known to the co-accused, and three others.

Police allege money, mobile phones and a BMW was stolen during the assault, which saw the mother pinned against a wall and a woman punched in the face.

During the course of the invasion, police claim Mr Misi damaged a flatscreen television, leading to the wilful damage charges, while his co-accused damaged a vehicle on the property.

Police further allege the vehicle the two co-accused arrived in was a hire van from Hertz, leading to the unlawful use of a motor vehicle charge.

Mr Misi has been remanded in custody.

His charges will next be mentioned on August 31 in Richlands Magistrates Court.

Originally published as Sledgehammer, bat used in violent home invasion - police