Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man accused of slashing a neighbour during a scuffle will spend Christmas in hospital.
The man accused of slashing a neighbour during a scuffle will spend Christmas in hospital.
Crime

Slashing accused to spend Christmas in hospital

by LEA EMERY
24th Dec 2020 10:18 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE MAN accused of slashing a neighbour during a scuffle will spend Christmas in hospital.

James Peter Richardson was unable to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on Thursday as he was in the Gold Coast University Hospital.

He is charged with one count of unlawful wounding.

Magistrate Gary Finger adjourned the matter to Boxing Day.

FULL DIGITAL ACCESS: JUST $5 A MONTH FOR THE FIRST THREE MONTHS

James Peter Richardson will spend Christmas in hospital.
James Peter Richardson will spend Christmas in hospital.

It will be alleged Richardson, 40, got into his fight with his neighbour on Marine Parade, Labrador about 9.30pm.

During the scuffle it is alleged Richardson slashed his neighbour with a sharp implement.

The pair allegedly have adjoining balconies.

The 33-year-old alleged victim is also in hospital.

Originally published as Slashing accused to spend Christmas in hospital

court crime james peter richardson violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Land valuations: Lockyer left out again in 2021

        Premium Content Land valuations: Lockyer left out again in 2021

        Council News 25 local government areas will receive new land valuations in 2021, including Somerset, but the Lockyer Valley has again been left out

        ‘100mm on Christmas Day’: Areas set for big festive rain

        Premium Content ‘100mm on Christmas Day’: Areas set for big festive rain

        Weather Central Queensland to receive falls of up to 100mm predicted

        Teen remanded in custody over alleged chase, kidnapping

        Premium Content Teen remanded in custody over alleged chase, kidnapping

        News A man accused of sparking a dramatic police chase will face court early in the New...

        After two knee operations, Ged still motivated to play on

        Premium Content After two knee operations, Ged still motivated to play on

        Cricket Laidley stalwart’s impressive cricket career not over yet. See what is keeping...