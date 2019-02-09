Sky is the limit for Lockyer drone students

HIGH LIFE: Students at Lockyer District High School will have a reason to have their heads in the clouds, with a new drone subject offered this year.

Dominic Elsome

STUDENTS are set to soar this year with a new course offering real world skills in a rapidly growing industry.

Lockyer District High School this year began offering students the opportunity to study drone piloting as a certificate course - and early reports suggest it's a hit.

The Certificate III in Aviation (Remote Pilot), will give students the skills required to safely operate drones below 400 feet in daylight, while also providing a strong grounding in basic aviation concepts.

Year 11 student Liam Scott is undertaking the certificate and was thoroughly enjoying the course.

"I'm keen to use the drones and very keen to get my licence and use it in the real world,” Liam said.

"I'm just excited about what I can do with the certificate and the real world licence.”

Deputy Principle of Senior Schooling Tony McCormack was excited by the possibilities the course opened up for students.

"It's a fantastic expansion to our certificate offerings and the reaction of the kids has been outstanding with the level of interest and engagement - we're super stoked,” Mr McCormack said.

The skills students gained wouldn't simply apply to the aviation industry, with Mr McCormack pointing to opportunities in both the agricultural and creative industries.

Lockyer District High School formerly ran an aviation curriculum for senior students but due to falling interest moved away from the subject.

However the school has maintained it's status as an aviation gateway school, giving it access to the aviation industry, and has been involved with drones through it's agricultural program.

Mr McCormack said courses like this gave students "tangible opportunities” after school and the school would look to offer more certificates in the future.

"It's a piece of paper that guarantees opportunities for kids post school,” he said.