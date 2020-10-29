Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lockyer Valley Regional Council will invest in upgrading the Forest Hill skate park (file image)
Lockyer Valley Regional Council will invest in upgrading the Forest Hill skate park (file image)
News

Skaters to benefit from local park upgrades

Ali Kuchel
29th Oct 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SKATING enthusiasts will be able to do more tricks and flips thanks to a park upgrade.

Forest Hill Skate Park is set for improvements with upgrade works on the Lockyer Valley Regional Council facility to begin in mid-October.

The overhaul will include new concrete surrounds to the skate park to improve the existing facility, eliminate uneven edges on the existing concrete and reduce future maintenance costs for the council.

Deputy Mayor and Facilities Portfolio Councillor Jason Cook said the skate park upgrades were great news for skaters in the area.

“Thanks to the Australian Government, Council will give the skate park a facelift to increase the rideability of the skating surface,” he said.

“Upgrade works will be completed in two stages, so our residents can continue to be healthy and active at the site.

“Temporary fencing will be installed around half the skate park and then relocated to the other half while crews work.”

The council reminded users of the Forest Hill Skate Park to take note and obey all on-site signage and allow crews room to work.

Works are set to run from mid-October 2020, through to the end of November, weather permitting.

This project is funded through the Australian Government’s Drought Communities Programme (DCP) Extension.

forest hill lockyer valley council
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REPLAY: Palaszczuk voted clear winner of election debate

        Premium Content REPLAY: Palaszczuk voted clear winner of election debate

        Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deb Frecklington will go head to head as they take questions from undecided voters during this afternoon’s people's forum.

        Why Lockyer renters are finding it impossible to get a home

        Premium Content Why Lockyer renters are finding it impossible to get a home

        Property A MASSIVE surge in demand for Lockyer Valley rental properties has been sparked.

        Severe storms track towards Lockyer Valley, BoM warns

        Premium Content Severe storms track towards Lockyer Valley, BoM warns

        Weather THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for parts of the...

        Viral fragments of COVID found in Ipswich wastewater

        Premium Content Viral fragments of COVID found in Ipswich wastewater

        Health The areas serviced by the treatment plant include suburbs in and around Ipswich