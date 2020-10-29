Skaters to benefit from local park upgrades

Lockyer Valley Regional Council will invest in upgrading the Forest Hill skate park (file image)

SKATING enthusiasts will be able to do more tricks and flips thanks to a park upgrade.

Forest Hill Skate Park is set for improvements with upgrade works on the Lockyer Valley Regional Council facility to begin in mid-October.

The overhaul will include new concrete surrounds to the skate park to improve the existing facility, eliminate uneven edges on the existing concrete and reduce future maintenance costs for the council.

Deputy Mayor and Facilities Portfolio Councillor Jason Cook said the skate park upgrades were great news for skaters in the area.

“Thanks to the Australian Government, Council will give the skate park a facelift to increase the rideability of the skating surface,” he said.

“Upgrade works will be completed in two stages, so our residents can continue to be healthy and active at the site.

“Temporary fencing will be installed around half the skate park and then relocated to the other half while crews work.”

The council reminded users of the Forest Hill Skate Park to take note and obey all on-site signage and allow crews room to work.

Works are set to run from mid-October 2020, through to the end of November, weather permitting.

This project is funded through the Australian Government’s Drought Communities Programme (DCP) Extension.