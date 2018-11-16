Menu
Login
A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car.
A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car. Rob Wright/The Coffs Coast Advoc
Breaking

Skateboarder hit by car in Casino

15th Nov 2018 5:06 PM

A 16-YEAR-OLD male skateboarder has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Casino.

The crash occurred at Colches St this afternoon.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the boy was in a stable condition with abrasions to the face, elbow and side of the body and bleeding from the mouth and possible concussion.

The patient suffered a seizure after the crash lasting about one minute but was conscious and breathing.

Two ambulance crews were on scene and were taking spinal precautions.

casino crash skateboarder
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Ice cream van makes for one cool motorhome

    Ice cream van makes for one cool motorhome

    News Vanilla Vagabond isn't your average pride and joy, but it has a special place in Gail Campbell's heart.

    From the Lockyer Valley to PNG

    From the Lockyer Valley to PNG

    News Multi-million-dollar project to help a rural community.

    Failure to give way results in two hospitalisations

    Failure to give way results in two hospitalisations

    News Two vehicle incident occurred at a Lockyer Valley town.

    Severe storms predicted for Lockyer Valley across weekend

    Severe storms predicted for Lockyer Valley across weekend

    Weather The bureau is urging people to keep an eye out for warnings.

    Local Partners