Menu
Login
News

SKATE PARK DRAMA: BMX rider in court

Macaully Edward Roberts, 22, of Maryborough, leaves Maryborough Magistrates Court.
Macaully Edward Roberts, 22, of Maryborough, leaves Maryborough Magistrates Court. Annie Perets
Annie Perets
by

A YOUNG man who saw himself as a peace-keeper at a local skate park has fronted court for assault.

Maryborough Magistrates Court heard on Monday Macaully Edward Roberts violently confronted another park user.

The 22-year-old BMX rider pleaded guilty to common assault.

While on his was to Maryborough's skate park in Anzac Park on November 24 last year, Robert started an altercation with a group.

Roberts threw his helmet to the ground and yelled: "I'm sick of you all... thinking you own the skate park."

A teen told Roberts to stop telling them what to do.

So Robert walked up to the teen and grabbed his shirt, causing him to fall from a seat onto wet grass.

Roberts told the victim he needed to learn to "keep his f****** mouth shut."

Defence lawyer Michael Riedel said Roberts had taken to the backbench at the park since the offence.

"He went too far and regrets this incident," Mr Riedel said.

"He has taken a very hands-off approach at the skate park now."

Roberts, who will start work at a solar farm soon, was apologetic and showed remorse in court.

Magistrate John Parker told him he should not have gotten involved.

"I understand your motivation to try and keep these young fellas in-line, but you should have minded your own business," Mr Parker said.

Roberts was put on a 12-month probation order.
 

Related Items

Topics:  editors picks fccourt fccrime fraser coast maryborough magistrates court

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Queensland biosecurity strategy revealed in Lockyer

Queensland biosecurity strategy revealed in Lockyer

Blueprint to strengthen Queensland's biosecurity announced at Grantham.

Queen's Baton Relay is the chance to highlight local heroes

Ann Bichel of Forest Hill is one of 18 Lockyer Valley locals who will carry the Queen's Baton Relay through Gatton tomorrow.

Local heroes will carry the baton through Gatton on Thursday.

John O'Brien found a home in Gatton

FAREWELL: Close to 1000 people farewelled John O'Brien at a service on Friday after he passed away on March 16.

John O'Brien passed away on Friday, March 16.

Lockyer Valley choir seeking right balance

LEADING MAN: Choirmaster of the Lockyer Valley's Something to Sing About Choir Gary Young leads practice at the Tabeel Church.

The Lockyer Valley choir are seeking more male members.

Local Partners