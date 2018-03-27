SKATE PARK DRAMA: BMX rider in court

A YOUNG man who saw himself as a peace-keeper at a local skate park has fronted court for assault.



Maryborough Magistrates Court heard on Monday Macaully Edward Roberts violently confronted another park user.



The 22-year-old BMX rider pleaded guilty to common assault.



While on his was to Maryborough's skate park in Anzac Park on November 24 last year, Robert started an altercation with a group.



Roberts threw his helmet to the ground and yelled: "I'm sick of you all... thinking you own the skate park."



A teen told Roberts to stop telling them what to do.



So Robert walked up to the teen and grabbed his shirt, causing him to fall from a seat onto wet grass.



Roberts told the victim he needed to learn to "keep his f****** mouth shut."



Defence lawyer Michael Riedel said Roberts had taken to the backbench at the park since the offence.



"He went too far and regrets this incident," Mr Riedel said.



"He has taken a very hands-off approach at the skate park now."



Roberts, who will start work at a solar farm soon, was apologetic and showed remorse in court.



Magistrate John Parker told him he should not have gotten involved.



"I understand your motivation to try and keep these young fellas in-line, but you should have minded your own business," Mr Parker said.



Roberts was put on a 12-month probation order.



