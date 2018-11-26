Size matters at Marburg competition

GIANT: Pumpkin growing superstar Tony Frohloff is helping to organise Marburg Show's first Giant Pumpkin Competition next year.

GREEN thumbs take note - a new competition is set to put your growing skills to the test in Marburg.

Next year, the Marburg Show Society will hold a pumpkin growing contest for the first time ever, and organiser Barbara Frohloff said it will be an annual event.

She said while the Ekka hosted a competition in August, because of the growing season Marburg would get in first and hold the weigh-in in May next year.

While the Marburg Show isn't until May 11 next year, Mrs Frohloff said now is the time to start preparing for the competition.

"They should start preparing their ground because they have to plant between Christmas and new year in time for the competition,” Mrs Frohloff said.

The heaviest pumpkin ever grown was weighed in 2016 at a massive 1190.5 kg, and while Mrs Frohloff isn't expecting anything that size, she explained the conditions in the region were favourable to good sized specimens.

"It's a good area for growing pumpkins,” she said.

"The winner of the Ekka competition last year came from Marburg.”

Warmer temperatures than other growing areas meant the pumpkins would need a good start to life, and Mrs Frohloff shared some tips to preparing your ground.

"Add a lot of compost, work the ground over, and fertilisers -they need a lot of fertiliser and a lot of water,” she said.

She also recommended initially planting the seeds into a small pot before transferring the seedling into the ground.

Atlantic Giant Pumpkin seeds are available for anyone wanting to have a go, and can be obtained by contacting the Marburg Show Society of Facebook or Barbara Frohloff at Barb's Kitchen in Minden.

The heaviest pumpkin will take out the $1000 grand prize, while second and third place pumpkins will take home $500 and $250 respectively.

The society are also encouraging juniors to get involved, with a school section and junior section for the competition.

All pumpkins entered will also feature in the shows grand parade.

Entries for the competition close on May 3, and a $5 entry fee is required.