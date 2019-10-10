Sixty free spots up for grabs in Gatton health program

If you're looking to shape up your lifestyle, Bree Sauer's program can help.

If you're looking to shape up your lifestyle, Bree Sauer's program can help. Scott Powick Daily News

GATTON exercise physiologist Bree Sauer is looking for 60 locals to take part in her free healthy lifestyle classes.

And if you think it's a big ask or whether a program could really make a difference to your health, then take it up with her dad Dave.

Dave, a no-nonsense, long- haul truck driver, credits his daughter and the My health for life program for turning his health around.

"Dad is really good at recognising rubbish when he sees it,'' Bree says.

"So, when I started delivering the My health for life program I was interested in what he thought and I wanted him to be healthy because I care about him.

"Plus, he has a demanding job.

"I kept telling him he had to make some healthy changes in his life.''

To Bree's complete surprise, her father joined the program and after six months, has replaced many of his old unhealthy habits with new, healthy ones.

"I love this program and I love seeing how it can give people a new lease on life but, to be honest, I wasn't sure how my dad would go,” Bree said.

"He's a truckie and a man but he took it all in and these days my dad is reading food labels and has even joined a gym.

"I think his success shows that it doesn't matter who you are, we can all do a bit more to take care of ourselves and live a healthier life.''

The exercise physiologist from Fresh Start Professional Healthcare is wanting to work her magic with a new batch of locals.

Since becoming an accredited facilitator for the program, Bree has helped more than 100 Gatton and Lockyer Valley residents to live well and reduce their risk of developing life changing conditions such as heart disease, type two diabetes and stroke.

Anyone who is interested in improving their health and taking part in the free program, can contact Bree direct or visit myhealthforlife.com.au.

Group sessions are starting shortly in Gatton and Laidley, so be quick to register.