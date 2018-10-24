Menu
Login
IT'S believed a seven-metre centre console boat has capsized 12nm east of the Brunswick River, throwing six boaters into the water.
IT'S believed a seven-metre centre console boat has capsized 12nm east of the Brunswick River, throwing six boaters into the water.
Breaking

Six thrown into water after boat capsized

JASMINE BURKE
by
23rd Oct 2018 2:49 PM

UPDATE 4.15pm: A spokesman from Marine Rescue Brunswick said the seven-metre vessel is floating south and is upturned. 

It's also been confirmed the boaters involved in the incident are safely ashore.

Marine Rescue Cape Byron put the call out at about 12.20pm for volunteers to attend the situation.

Marine Rescue Cape Byron is issuing Securité messages to warn boaters of a navigation hazard.

The vessel is white.

More to come.

ORIGINAL: IT'S believed a seven-metre centre console boat has capsized 12nm east of the Brunswick River, throwing six boaters into the water.

Marine Rescue NSW said the boaters were picked up by another vessel.

They said a volunteer crew from Marine Rescue Brunswick went out to assess the overturned boat.

Marine Rescue Cape Byron is issuing Securité messages to warn boaters of a navigation hazard.

brunswick cape byron capsizing
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Reform could significantly change Queensland's rental market

    Reform could significantly change Queensland's rental market

    News The reform could introduce laws to allow pets in all properties, reduce the number of inspections and allow tenants to hang picture frames.

    Paving a way for women in the motor industry

    Paving a way for women in the motor industry

    News "I'm just as good as what the men are"

    Plainland housing market set to boom

    Plainland housing market set to boom

    News Prices are holding strong across the region

    Community centre upgrade to help those in need

    Community centre upgrade to help those in need

    News Official plans for the community centre are subject to approval.

    Local Partners