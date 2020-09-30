Menu
Crime

Six teens in stolen vehicle rollover

by Darren Cartwright
30th Sep 2020 8:23 AM

 

Six teens - the eldest aged just 15- have been rounded-up and detained after a stolen vehicle crashed and rolled early on Wednesday morning on the Gold Coast.

A 13-year-old girl was among those allegedly travelling in the four-wheel drive when it collided with traffic signs and rolled at the Burleigh Heads off-ramp on the Pacific Motorway.

All of the occupants fled the vehicle although police were able to locate and detain three boys, two aged 14 and a 15-year-old, and three girls, aged 13, 14 and 15.

One of the 14-year-old boys and the 15-year-old girl needed treatment at Gold Coast University Hospital for minor injuries.

A 14 and 15-year old boy and a 13 and 14-year-old girl have been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Police are still investigating.

