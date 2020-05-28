Six sporting facilities to be fitted with defibrillators

SIX sporting facilities in the Somerset region will be better equipped for cardiac emergencies once the council’s new resuscitation equipment is installed.

Somerset Regional Council is taking steps towards ensuring safety at its sporting and recreational sites, approving the installation of new first aid equipment at six sites.

There are numerous sporting and recreation facilities throughout the Somerset region, but only one – the Fernvale Indoor Sports Centre – has an Automatic External Defibrillator unit installed.

Although the sports centre and other sites in the region have so far been fortunate to avoid any serious medical incidents, having resuscitation equipment available would be beneficial in the event the worst did occur.

This prompted a recommendation to the council that funding be made available for the installation of AED units at other facilities, which councillors were in full support of.

“This is a fantastic initiative, it’s absolutely critical,” councillor Sean Choat said.

“Most importantly, it’s something the community will really appreciate.”

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said it was a small investment by the council that could potentially save a life.

“Studies have shown that defibrillations within three to five minutes of cardiac arrest can produce survival rates as high as 50 to 70 per cent,” he said.

A total of $16,000 was allocated by the council to fund the purchase of six new AEDs, each with eight-year warranties, alarmed cabinets and accessories including CPR mask, scissors, shavers, gloves, wipes and alcohol pads.

The sites where the AEDs will be installed are:

Esk Swimming Pool

Kilcoy Aquatic Centre

Kilcoy Indoor Sports Centre

Lowood Swimming Pool

Toogoolawah Community Gym

Toogoolawah Swimming Pool.

Staff at all these sites already have the relevant training to use this equipment.

Arrangements are being made to construct a new multipurpose recreation facility at the current site of the Toogoolawah Swimming Pool to replace the ageing Toogoolawah Community Gym.

When this project is complete, the old gym will likely be closed and the AED housed there relocated to another council site.