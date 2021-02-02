Menu
Six Somerset groups will benefit from more than $150,000 in funding for projects (file image).
Community

Six Somerset groups gain project funding boost

Ali Kuchel
2nd Feb 2021 1:27 PM
Six Somerset groups will benefit from more than $150,000 in funding for projects, thanks to the latest round of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Member for Nanango Deb Freckling announced on Tuesday the six lucky groups, and said the funding would provide opportunities for “fantastic” projects to come to reality.

“The Gambling Community Benefit Grants are such a good way for groups to upgrade facilities and buy new equipment,” Mrs Frecklington said.

Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington. Picture by Richard Gosling
“I congratulate the groups who have been successful in this latest round. 2020 was a difficult year for community groups with limited fundraising opportunities, so these grants will be a big help in ensuring they can continue with their planned projects,” she said.

The six successful Somerset groups are:

 

  • Toogoolawah Bowls Club – Greens Mower
  • Toogoolawah Clay Target Club – Install access ramps and lay concrete
  • Kilcoy Art Society – Upgrade facility
  • Esk SS P & C – Playground equipment and softball
  • Esk Tennis Club – install synthetic grass
  • Coominya Rural Fire Brigade – extend shed, flooring and electricity

“I encourage all local groups, however big or small, to consider applying for a Gambling Community Benefit Fund Grant to help achieve their goals,” Mrs Frecklington said.

