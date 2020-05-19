Six new council decisions that will impact you

THE Somerset Regional Council team have their eyes firmly forward as things start to slowly get back to normal.

Councillors made numerous decisions to help the region recover and prepare for the future, at this week’s meeting.

Rate recovery

The council will be putting a hold on all rate recovery actions of less than $100,000 until January 1, 2021.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said this did not mean that council would not recover overdue rates, just that it would be increasing the amount of time it would wait before taking legal action.

“Ordinarily, council does not start any legal recovery action until rates are overdue for more than three years,” Cr Lehmann said.

“In this instance, due to the current pandemic, we are simply extending that action beyond the three years by an additional seven months and giving those people more time to pay.”

Meeting dates

Official dates have been confirmed for the Somerset Regional Council’s regular meetings for the remainder of the year.

All meetings will start at 9am on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month, while the budget meeting has been scheduled for June 10.

The final meeting of the year will take place on Thursday, December 17.

Because of coronavirus restrictions, meetings are currently closed to the public, but audio streams of meetings are available online.

This policy is expected to remain in place until at least June 24.

Council parking

Due to a lack of parking spaces for council customers in front of the Esk, Kilcoy, and Lowood customer service centres, councillors this week approved of a plan to designate two parking bays specifically for customer use in front of each office.

Council staff will also be actively discouraged from parking in front of the council offices, to make more parks available for customers and visitors to use.

Council insurance

Somerset Regional Council will change its risk management policy to accept marginal additional risk and save about $15,000 on annual premiums.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the change was sensible in the current climate.

“Council pays about $1 million annually in various insurance, including public liability, worker’s compensation and property insurance,” Cr Lehmann said.

“Most of our insurance coverage is a statutory requirement, however we continually review our levels of coverage and risk where we can to ensure that they are appropriate given council’s strong financial position.”

End-of-year closure

Though the year’s end is still months away, council has already locked in dates for council sites to close down during the Christmas and new year break.

Council offices and libraries will be closed from December 25 until January 4, though a skeleton crew of staff will be available to deal with any issues that may arise.

Councillor Helen Brieschke raised concerns that council was taken by surprise by the volatile fire season during the 2019/20 holiday period, and said it would be prudent to have more staff on standby.

“We were caught out by the fires, then the rain and the grass and weeds growing from that,” she said.

“Could we have crews come back early so we can avoid the complaints we received this time?”

Corporate and Community Services director Matthew McGoldrick agreed council was caught off-guard by the unprecedented nature of the 2019 bushfires, and said council was prepared to deal with any possibilities that may arise during the next holiday period.

COVID-19 assistance

As part of a package of policy changes aimed at helping the region recover from the coronavirus pandemic, Somerset councillors voted to rebate a fee impacting 183 businesses in the region.

Cafes, restaurants, and other food establishments, along with kennels, and sites involved in the poultry and extractive industries all undergo regular inspections to make sure they’re operating at acceptable standards.

These inspection programs are funded through special charges included in the rates paid by these businesses and properties.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, many of these inspection programs have not been completed, and councillors have agreed to rebate the special charges for the 2019/20 period.