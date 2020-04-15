Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SAFETY FEARS: An aged care resident was found safe and well after a six-hour search involving police.
SAFETY FEARS: An aged care resident was found safe and well after a six-hour search involving police.
News

Six-hour rescue mission for missing dementia patient

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
15th Apr 2020 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN aged care resident with dementia has been found safe and well after he wandered from an aged care facility in Laidley yesterday afternoon.

A six-hour search commenced after the elderly man went missing, but with police help the man was found.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed officers were called to help locate the man but said it was unlikely a police helicopter was involved in the search, despite rumours.

“It wouldn’t have been one of the Polair helicopters because we only have two and they’re based at the Gold Coast,” the spokesman said.

Police were called for help at 4.20pm yesterday and the missing man was found at 10.20pm.

Tabeel Aged Care was contacted for comment.

dementia laidley missing person police tabeel aged care
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRIME WRAP: Stingers deployed to stop stolen vehicle

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: Stingers deployed to stop stolen vehicle

        News A man using an ATM has tried to outrun cops in Gatton, while carrying drugs.

        The low bar for students’ home learning

        premium_icon The low bar for students’ home learning

        Education Coronavirus Qld: Two to three hours’ home schooling ‘enough’

        Q&A: Everything you need to know about Term 2

        premium_icon Q&A: Everything you need to know about Term 2

        Education Which children can go to school and how home schooling can work

        Teacher shares vital message for parents

        premium_icon Teacher shares vital message for parents

        News ‘Parents will probably gain a better appreciation for teachers.’