FAMILY AFFAIR: Former Minden State School student Jackie Schmidt with her daughter, and current prep student, Heidi. Picture: Dominic Elsome
News

Six generations walk Minden school halls

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
10th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
THE halls of Minden State School are no strangers to Jackie Schmidt and her family – and now they’re the learning ground of her daughter Heidi.

Heidi, the prep student, is the sixth-generation of the Schmidt family to attend the public school, following in the footsteps of her own mother who started at the school in 1988.

The family connection to the school travels back to the beginning, more than 100 years ago, when Heidi’s great-great-grandmother was one of the first to attend the school.

Jackie believes her family is the first to have a sixth-generation student attend the school.

While she’s only a few weeks into her time at Minden, Heidi is already enjoying both the school and the history.

“It’s good, I like going there,” Heidi said.

“I’m excited that I am at the same school that grandad went to when he was little.”

Former Minden State School student Jackie Schmidt with her daughter, and current prep student, Heidi. Picture: Dominic Elsome
It was also an exciting moment for Jackie, returning to her old school.

“It was a bit of a trip down memory lane going back in there – it’s changed a bit since I was there,” Ms Schmidt said.

When she started school in 1988, there was just 43 students.

By the time she left, it had double to more than 80. And it’s continued to grow since, now hosting more than 170 students.

It’s not just student connections the family has, with Heidi’s great-great-grandmother having also taught at the school.

But while all the history is interesting, Heidi is simply getting on with what every other prep is doing – learning, and she’s enjoying it.

“I have made some nice new friends,” she said.

family generations jackie schmidt minden minden state school prep 2020
Gatton Star

