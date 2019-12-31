Six business announcements set to shape region in new year

FOR SALE: The historic Imperial Hotel in Gatton was destroyed in an inferno in 2015.

It has been one long year in the region, with businesses selling up, new owners and managers taking over reins and new developments getting under way.

A few of the highlights:

Plainland Development went off with a bang

Where to begin? To echo the words of the Plainland Crossing precinct’s development manager Joe Gorman, the town has come together after a few years of “stagnation”.

This year, the development met a milestone, having sold its first 100 home sites.

In November, a development application was lodged for a Bunnings and it was announced a Catholic school and numerous offices would be joining the development.

Plainland Crossing Development Manager Joe Gorman said the approvals in place at Plainland Crossing since 2012 had always encouraged large-format retail businesses, such as Bunnings, to Plainland.

Kilcoy Chamber of Commerce and Industry spread its wings

Chamber President Bronwyn Davies announced in August she was eager for the Chamber to expand its range beyond Kilcoy to cover more of the Somerset.

“I want to collect the knowledge bank of all the information we have from the farming business right down to the home-based business,” she said.

“We have a huge voice here in Somerset and we’re not using it.”

The Ma Ma Creek Store got a shake up

Wouldn’t a trip to the convenience store be more fun with the promise of a milkshake thrown in to sweeten the deal? Ma Ma Creek Milk Bar owners Debra and Alan took over management of the store in July and have transformed into an old time-y milk bar with all the charm of the 1950s and all the practicality of a convenience store. In latest news, the establishment is now licenced, meaning you can treat yourself to a wine while picking up the dog food.

CHEERS: The Ma Ma Creek Milk Bar's revamp with a liquor license has gone off with a bang for locals.

Shrimly great news for new prawn farm

Just as pawns are an integral part of chess, prawns may be set to become the next integral part of the Somerset economy. A development application to found a prawn-growing operation in Redbank Creek was approved by the Somerset Regional Council earlier this month.

A prawn farm has been approved for Redbank Creek.

IGA set to service Esk shoppers

With the approaching closure of the Butcher Shoppe in Esk, the promise of a sparkling new IGA looms.

Land in Gatton CBD sells for $715,000

The plot of land where the Imperial Hotel once stood – before fires tore through and destroyed it in 2015 – sold this year.

The land had been vacant for more than five years before selling to PK Development Holdings Pty Ltd earlier this year.

NB: This list is in no way meant to be exhaustive. If you know of a business or development yarn we haven’t covered, pen me a letter at ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au and I’ll be sure to write back after Christmas.