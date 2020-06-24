Menu
Local police have dealt with numerous drug driving offences this week.
Crime

Six arrested by police in multiple drug busts

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
24th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FROM underage locals to wayward drivers to international travellers, an abundance of drug charges make up the majority of crimes tackled by local cops this week.

Triple threat

Following a vehicle interception, a 36-year-old man, 42-year-old woman, and a 47-year-old man were detained in relation to possessing dangerous drugs, drug utensils, and unlawful possession of prescription medications.

The trio is due to appear before the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court on July 17.

READ MORE: Police searching for owner of tool bag

Dynamic duo

Police intercepted a vehicle travelling through Esk during the week, with two troublesome passengers.

A 38-year-old Narangba man was located with cannabis and was offered, and accepted, a drug diversion assessment program.

His 25-year-old female passenger from Gatton was allegedly located with methamphetamine utensils and is due to appear before the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court on July 17.

READ MORE: CCTV captures Gatton ‘graffiti dad’ in action

International offender

Following a vehicle interception in Esk, a 27-year-old Belgium national was located with a small quantity of cannabis.

He was offered and accepted a drug diversion assessment program.

Weapons licences

Police are advising that new applications and identification verifications for weapons licences can now be completed at any Australia Post shop.

The process can also be completed online, with further information available at: https://www.police.qld.gov.au/units/weapons-licensing

