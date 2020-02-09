Sister and colleagues pay tribute to mother killed in crash

An outpouring of support has been offered to the family of crash victim Mersina Axiom as her community comes to terms with her tragic death.

MORE than $6500 has been raised for the family of crash victim Mersina Axiom in the 24 hours since the mother's death.

Ms Axiom, 36, from Redland Bay, was driving a mini-van along Serpentine Creek Rd, Redland Bay, at 11pm Friday when her car was hit by an out-of-control ute.

Yesterday, Ms Axiom's sister Cat Michalakellis launched a Go Fund Me page asking for donations to help Ms Axiom's husband Anthony afford the cost of his wife's funeral and support their three children.

Mersina Axiom, 36-year-old mother-of-three, was killed in a horror Redland Bay crash. Photo: Supplied Facebook

"Mersina was a loving mother, a daughter, a sister, an aunty, wife and to so many people she meant the world," Ms Michalakellis said.

"Mersina was loved by many and she always did what she could to help those less fortunate than herself.

"Thank you for those who have sent their wishes. As I'm sure you all understand my whole family is going through the motions and we all sincerely appreciate your messages of hope, love and support."

Ms Axiom was a manager at a Tupperware distributorship and also owned a jewellery line where she sold her wares at markets and donated her proceeds to charities.

She previously worked as a resource manager for Bears of Hope in Sydney, which offers pregnancy and infancy loss support.

An outpouring of grief and support for Ms Axiom's family has come from Redlands community.

"Mersina was one of my first brides in 2016 when I started my business and was lucky enough to do her makeup a handful of other times.

"She had the most beautiful soul and I was so lucky to have been a small part of her special day.

"She has beautiful three children who are now without their mum," said Thornlands makeup artist and owner of Blissful Makeup Co Angela Curtis.

"Last night tragedy unfolded as one of our amazing Tupperware family members passed away after being involved in a car accident, if anyone can spare even just $1 - $5 we would all appreciate it," said colleague Felicity Leet.

"Yesterday we had devastating news of a close colleague and member of our Tupperware family passing away Friday night in a fatal car crash," said Tamara Nichol.

"I am so grateful to have meet you Mersina and it is heart breaking to think I will never see you again and learn from you.

"Your passion for our brand and the people was amazing.

"You have an amazing soul and give so much to others.

"Please look after yourselves and hold your family tight tonight x.

"We are changing our profiles to 'innovation blue' as a sign of respect and memory x."

"Mersina unfortunately leaves behind a husband and three children who need support in this horrible time.

"Thank you to everyone so far that have donated and please feel free to come to my Tupperware party … as we will be having a fundraising party."

Redlands MP Kim Richards said Ms Axiom was a "generous and giving mum".

"She has been tragically taken away too soon from her family.

"Our thoughts, sympathies and prayers are with the entire Axiom family."

The fundraising page for Ms Axiom's family can be found at GoFundMe.