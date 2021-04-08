Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

BUBBLE TROUBLE: NZ hit with local COVID case

8th Apr 2021 12:03 PM

 

New Zealand has recorded a new case of COVID-19, just days after the country announced the long-awaited a two-way travel bubble with Australia.

The case is a 24-year-old hotel quarantine worker at the Grand Millennium hotel who reported having a sore throat four days ago.

"The person lives alone.The case travels to work… with a colleague and this colleague was informed last evening as well that they are a close contact, and they are self-isolating at home," NZ Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said during a press conference on Thursday.

"I should say the case his colleague has been fully vaccinated and will be having a swab taken today."

Authorities are now carrying out interview with the infected person in order to determine any potential hotspots.

"The case worked over Easter and appears to work night shifts over the Easter period," Dr Bloomfield said.

"He was not at work yesterday and did not visit anyone yesterday. If and when locations of interest are identified, we will make, we will notify those."

It comes just days after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a two way travel-bubble between New Zealand and Australia would start at at 11.59pm on April 18.

With airlines already seeing a surge in flight bookings, there is now a nervous wait to see if this new case will impact the planned quarantine-free travel.

More Stories

australia coronavirus covid-19 editors picks nz trans-tasman bubble
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

        Premium Content DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping We know you want the best of local news and we’re delivering, but did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Every Queensland road impacted by flash flooding

        Every Queensland road impacted by flash flooding

        Weather Full list of roads impacted by flash flooding

        Man suffers head injury in rollover crash

        Premium Content Man suffers head injury in rollover crash

        News Paramedics have take a man aged in his 30s to hospital following an early morning...

        Vaccine rollout grinds to a halt after 34 jabs in two days

        Premium Content Vaccine rollout grinds to a halt after 34 jabs in two days

        Health Queensland Health COVID vaccine hubs shutting on weekends