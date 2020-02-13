Menu
Sinkhole behind devastating flooding

by Chris Clarke
13th Feb 2020 1:32 PM
RESIDENTS of a street at Mount Coolum on the Sunshine Coast are today cleaning up after a sinkhole formed following torrential rain.

Inside the flooded car park at a Mt Coolum apartment block. Picture: 7 News Sunshine Coast
Tanah Street East residents were awoken with frantic knocks on their door at 12.30am after 235mm of rain fell in just two hours.

Inside the flooded car park at a Mt Coolum apartment block. Picture: 7 News Sunshine Coast
The downpour caused a sink hold at the Nirvana Luxor Resort apartments.

The water from which has left the underground car park overflowing with water.

Three cars were destroyed.

Nirvana Condotels Coolum Beach resident Harley Thompson throws a line into the flooded car park. Picture: Patrick Woods/Sunshine Coast Daily
"There was a massive sinkhole," resident Terry Martin said.

"All the water was rushing through there. It was like a waterfall going straight into the garage."

Next door, Desley Lloyd-Jones' house was also flooded.

Izabelle Hamlyn, 9, Thomas Hamlyn, 11, Liv Froggatt, 14, and resident Kim Martin stand in front of the flooded car park. Picture: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
She held back tears as she recalled watching the water gradually rise and flow through her screen door.

"It was like a river coming in," she said.

"Insurance said they could be five days."

Residents have been told they could be forced to find their own accommodate until Tuesday.

Water pools into the underground car park at the Nirvana Condotels, Coolum Beach. Picture: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
