Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kylie Rebecca Barnes pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to 12 counts of fraud and one count of trespass on a railway. Picture: News Regional Media
Kylie Rebecca Barnes pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to 12 counts of fraud and one count of trespass on a railway. Picture: News Regional Media
Crime

Single mum turns fraudster after reacquainting with friend

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
22nd Jul 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SINGLE mother to five children found herself involved in a string of fraud offences after reconnecting with an old acquaintance.

Kylie Rebecca Barnes, 35, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 13 to 12 counts of fraud and one count of trespass on a railway.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said the total amount of fraud was $1300.

Mr Schoeman described the offending as opportunistic and said the offences were conducted with a co-offender.

Barnes' lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client had been using methamphetamine since she was 16 and was hanging around an old acquaintance at the time of the offending.

Ms Legrady said her client had since attended Rockhampton Alcohol and Other Drugs Services and had been clean from drugs for about six months.

"There is no excuse on her behalf," she said.

"AODS is continuing and she is making better choices with who she hangs around.

"She knows if she makes the choice to spend time with someone who may partake in criminal activity, she will find herself in the same position, back before court."

Barnes was ordered to probation for 12 months. Criminal convictions were recorded for all offences other than one count of trespass on a railway.

fraud rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Dilapidated’ train carriages to be removed from trail site

        premium_icon ‘Dilapidated’ train carriages to be removed from trail site

        Council News Community group to upgrade popular camping destination.

        VIRUS INVADERS: 185 visitors vanish without a trace

        premium_icon VIRUS INVADERS: 185 visitors vanish without a trace

        News 185 interstate, overseas visitors disappear after giving false info

        ‘A lot of people in my position’: Man blasts CBD oil price

        premium_icon ‘A lot of people in my position’: Man blasts CBD oil price

        Crime A man caught growing cannabis said he could not afford a prescription for medical...