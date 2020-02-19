Single mum tells cops ‘drug stuff’ is hidden in her cupboard

BAD RECORD: First police discovered drug utensils at her house, then exactly a month later they caught the single mother driving when she shouldn’t have been. Picture: File

BAD RECORD: First police discovered drug utensils at her house, then exactly a month later they caught the single mother driving when she shouldn’t have been. Picture: File

A YOUNG mother has found herself on the wrong side of the law twice in a month.

April Rose Hatton-Campbell, 21, pleaded guilty in the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court to possessing drug paraphernalia and driving while her licence was suspended.

The two offences occurred within a month of each other.

On December 18, police searched Hatton-Campbell’s Toogoolawah home.

She directed them to a cupboard and told them there was some “drug stuff” in it.

Police discovered a glass pipe and a metal cone piece.

She denied owning them, telling police they were her roommate’s property, but said she had used the metal cone piece a week earlier.

On January 18, police stopped Hatton-Campbell’s car on Dingyarra St Toogoolawah. Her 2-year-old child was also in the car with her.

Police pulled her over as there were aware the car was registered to her and that her licence had been demerit-point suspended.

She told police she had forgotten the date her licence was suspended from and had been driving to her mother’s house.

Anthony Kingston represented Hatton-Campbell and told the court the incident was a simple “oversight on her part”.

On the drug paraphernalia charge, a conviction was not recorded and Hatton-Campbell was discharge with a good behaviour bond of $150, with the requirement she participate in court-ordered drug diversion.

On the charge of driving while suspended, a conviction was recorded, she was fined $300 and referred to the State Penalties Enforcement Registry (SPER) and disqualified from driving for six months.