Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A CQ woman has been banned from driving for four years. FILE PHOTO.
A CQ woman has been banned from driving for four years. FILE PHOTO.
News

Single mum banned from driving for four years

Darryn Nufer
9th Mar 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A single mum's repeat offending has resulted in her being banned from driving for four years.

Natalijah Beverley Louise Dodd-Brown, 23, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to driving while disqualified by a court order.

Dodd-Brown was originally disqualified by a court last October for two years.

But on January 29, she was again caught behind the wheel on Rockhampton's Quay St.

Dodd-Brown told police she was unaware of her disqualification.

In court last Thursday, Dodd-Brown's solicitor said the single mum had been confused about her disqualification period.

For the latest offence, Magistrate Cameron Press fined Dodd-Brown $750 and disqualified her from driving for two years - a penalty to be served on top of her previous two-year ban.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

Community Newsletter SignUp

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Man caught with drugs at shopping centre carpark

'Dumped' drums court case set to proceed to hearing

Roofer just avoids jail after drunken Giddy Goat incident

More Stories

disqualified driver natalijah beverley louise dodd-brown tmbcourt yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man busted speeding, unlicensed driving walks out of court

        Premium Content Man busted speeding, unlicensed driving walks out of court

        Crime A man charged with three serious traffic offences has walked free from court after police could offer no evidence. DETAILS:

        REVEALED: Fast food chain applies for new store at Plainland

        Premium Content REVEALED: Fast food chain applies for new store at Plainland

        Business A major food retailer is awaiting green light to begin construction of their store...

        LEADING LADIES: Meet the Lockyer's most inspirational women

        Premium Content LEADING LADIES: Meet the Lockyer's most inspirational women

        Community A young cancer battler inspires with her positivity, a nurse with her caring nature...

        SEE INSIDE: Police uncover large drug farm in Somerset town

        SEE INSIDE: Police uncover large drug farm in Somerset town

        News Police have revealed a first-look inside a large drug farm in the Somerset region...