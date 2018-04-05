Single dad reaches out for help

Moranbah single dad Adam Robb, 29, was at breaking point before reaching out for help, he's now encouraging others to do the same.

A single dad found himself at breaking point before doing something he's now urging all men struggling with life to do.

After a recent family break-up, the newly single dad had to move from his three-month-old son in Emerald back to his hometown in Moranbah to find his feet again.

Feeling lost, alone, heartbroken and empty, Adam Robb, 29, sat on his back steps watching his dogs play around and asked himself 'What the hell am I doing?'.

He was having a breakdown, he said, and didn't know what to do.

"It's all good while you're around your friends, you go have a beer and have a laugh with them but on the inside you're just miserable," he said, struggling to get the words out.

"When you get by yourself everything just hits home. You wish you could reach out and wish you could tell them, but it's bloody hard and you don't know what to say."

Adam said he felt hopeless, as though he was running through a tunnel trying to seek light at the end that was never coming.

"Just sitting there thinking about bub. Should I have a beer? What am I doing? I just keep thinking about my little baby, going what kind of example do I want to set?" he said, apologising for breaking into tears.

"It took me a lot."

Having lived in Moranbah for most of his life, Adam said everyone knew him as the guy who would always offer help, not ask for help.

But he finally worked up the courage to reach out on the town's Community Noticeboard page on Facebook.

"Never thought I'd ask this and wish I didn't have to but does anyone know any single dad groups in town? Not in a good way at the moment and would really like some help and guidance," he wrote.

The response was huge. Adam said he received over 200 messages and counting.

These were just some of the comments:

"Geez mate ... I don't know you Adam but if you ever want to come over for a feed and a chat .. please come. Don't do this by yourself ..."

"Good on you mate... I coach the rugby union team in town if you wanna come down some time and kick the footy with the boys your more than welcome... "

" ...Bloody hard yakka, gone through the dark times myself and have come out the other side ok. My advice is to not be too proud to admit that you need a hand"

Aside from personal words of support, people recommended professional organisations to reach out to such as Mental Health First Aid Moranbah and Surrounds, Mates In Mining and Lifeline.

"I feel like a little chunk of that burden I'm going through at the moment has lifted. I've got some breathing space," Adam said.

"(It) literally brought me to tears last night with people going 'awesome, well done man, first step is reaching out'.

"I can't thank everyone enough. I thought it was a moment of weakness reaching out but it wasn't, I think it was the best thing I've done."

For the first time in weeks, Adam said he slept properly.

"I went to Coles earlier and some people came up to me and shook my hand and said 'well done'," he said.

"I nearly started bloody crying in the middle of the bloody shopping centre."

Adam thought no one in Moranbah would care, but has since been reminded that the town might be small, but the community spirit is big.

He's been inspired to see a counsellor and wants to start his own single fathers group in the community.

"It would go so well in the community. All of them said it's hard to start with but it gets better," he said.

"You're going to crawl before you walk but it's going to be okay. All you can do is try, you're a fool if you don't."

If you or someone you know needs help call MensLine Australia on 1300789978, Mates In Mining 1300642111 or for crisis support phone Lifeline 24/7 on 131114 or visit www.lifeline.org.au .