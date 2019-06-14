Menu
LA Pride 2019
LA Pride 2019
Singer’s partner reveals gender

14th Jun 2019

Jessica Origliasso's partner Kai Carlton has confirmed he is a transgender male.

Carlton, who has been dating The Veronicas singer since November last year, detailed his gender identity in an Instagram question and answer session on Thursday.

Responding to a follower who asked why Carlton was participating in LGBT pride events, the musician said: "I don't really know what you mean by you 'don't understand the pride thing?'

"Maybe I just don't say it that much because I don't see a reason to really say it socially. But I'm a trans male, so that's why I am prideful."

Origliasso and Carlton made their debut as a couple at sister Lisa Origliasso's wedding to Logan Huffman late last year.

In May, Origliasso paid tribute to Carlton on their six month anniversary, writing on her Instagram story that he was "my reminder everyday that magic exists".

"Thank you for being my best friend, my inspiration in everything I do. Thank you for letting me grow and shine in your light. I love you I love you I love you," she wrote.

In another Instagram question and answer session the couple revealed they had met through music, with Origliasso a huge fan of Carlton's work.

"We both fell in love with the people who each one of us are," Carlton added.

"I love and respect Jessie for who she is, she loves and respects me for who I am. We're just lucky."

Prior to dating Carlton, Jess Origliasso had been in a relationship with actress Ruby Rose for nearly two years before splitting in April 2018.

Their split has been acrimonious, with Origliasso going on to accuse Rose of "continued harassment".

