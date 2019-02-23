R. Kelly charged with sexual abuse

R. Kelly has been indicted on 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse. Picture: AP

SINGER R. Kelly has been charged with criminal sex abuse, a new report says.

The R & B star has been hit with 10 counts, according to the Chicago Sun Times, with Chicago police seeking an arrest warrant for the Ignition singer.

TMZ reported that a grand jury convened a week ago to investigate a sex tape that allegedly showed Kelly assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

The tape was turned over to authorities by lawyer Michael Avenatti.

Kelly has been accused of sexual abuse by many women for over two decades, but has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct in the past.

In this June 2008 photo, R. Kelly leaves the Cook County Criminal Court Building in Chicago after a jury found him not guilty in his child pornography trial. Picture: AP

Two women testified for the grand jury over the past week, including one who provided physical evidence, the celebrity gossip site reported.

They were among as many as a dozen accusers to testify, the site said.

Sources told the Sun-Times that Cook County prosecutors were appearing before a judge on Friday afternoon (Saturday AM AEST) to sign off on an arrest warrant for Kelly.

The charges come weeks after the Lifetime documentary series Surviving R. Kelly showcased old sexual misconduct accusations against the 52-year-old singer.

The documentary, which aired in the US in January, gets its Australian premiere on Foxtel's Crime + Investigation Network this Friday from 9.30pm.

Allegations of sexual abuse have followed R. Kelly for more than 20 years. Picture: Getty

Two episodes air on Friday, then the remaining four episodes over the next two Friday nights.

So explosive is the program that when it aired in the US (over three nights in a row to over 25 million viewers), it finally led to him being axed from his record label Sony.

It comes a day after two more women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct and rape against the already-embattled singer.

Latresa Scaff and Rochelle Washington came forward with their lawyer, Gloria Allred, who is representing several other clients who claim R. Kelly, whose full name is Robert Kelly, 52, mistreated them following the bombshell documentary series.

Rochelle Washington (left) and Latresa Scaff (centre) make allegations against R. Kelly supported by lawyer Gloria Allred on February 21. Picture: Getty Images

In it, the singer was accused of various sexual misconduct allegations including the rape of underage girls.

However, Scaff and Washington claim they met with Kelly in 1996 at the afterparty of his concert with L.L. Cool J in Baltimore, according to Page Six.

"When I first met R. Kelly that night, I was very happy and excited because I was young and starstruck," Scaff reportedly said at a press conference in New York.

"However, now that I am an adult, I feel hurt by what he did to me when I was only 16 years old and under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, which had been provided to me at his afterparty."

The duo alleges Kelly singled them out at the party when they were teens and allegedly had members of his entourage supply them with alcohol and marijuana.

Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti last week gave prosecutors a VHS tape allegedly showing Kelly having sex with an underage girl. Picture: AP

They were invited back to his hotel suite where they claim Kelly exposed himself to them and asked for a threesome in exchange for appearing in one of his future videos.

Washington alleges that she denied his advances and retreated to the bathroom. Meanwhile, Scaff claims Kelly then allegedly asked for oral sex from her and then had sex with her despite her being drunk, high and "did not have the capacity to consent."

Following the premiere of Surviving R. Kelly the singer has received immediate criticism and has seen radio stations and business partners drop him from their working relationship as he battles a myriad of accusations and legal cases.

In 2002, Kelly was indicted on 21 counts of child pornography, also over a video, which allegedly showed him engaged in sexual acts with a 13-year-old girl. However, he was acquitted on all counts.

Kelly's first court date is scheduled for March 8.

