Bella Strong has launched herself into full-time music and is Coast production and development company Black Rock Productions’ first international artist. Picture: Supplied.
Bella Strong has launched herself into full-time music and is Coast production and development company Black Rock Productions’ first international artist. Picture: Supplied.
Entertainment

Singer chases her dream with song launch

Laura Pettigrew
18th Nov 2020 2:53 PM
A Coast Year 12 student has released a new single as she chases her dream to replicate the success of Australian artists Delta Goodrem and Jessica Mauboy.

Belinda Walton, who goes by Bella Strong, started her musical career as a 14 year old and released her first single Playing Fair which received radio play across Queensland.

Now in her final year of school at Immanuel Lutheran College, the 17 year old has launched herself into full-time music and is Coast production and development company Black Rock Productions' first international artist.

The singer and songwriter said she was dedicated to working hard to get through the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

"What is happening globally and nationally is really scary and it does put a lot of pressure on young artists who want to have long term careers in music," she said.

"The music industry is not like it used to be and with international touring and even national touring off the market for a while, I will be using the next six months to focus on writing, releasing music and working with kids in music."

The new single Fall was produced by Coast musician and producer Mitchell Field.

"This is my first major production, and I am really proud to be working with Bella," Mr Field said.

"She is smart and talented and has a lot of potential, especially as a songwriter."

 

Black Rock Productions CEO and managing director Sharon Brooks said she didn't hesitate to manage Bella when she was approached by the teen.

"She is extremely talented, and dedicated, and we hope with the Sunny Coast community to continue to support and foster another Australian, home grown, international artist."

Bella Strong's debut single Fall was released on November 6 on all platforms worldwide.

