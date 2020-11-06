Menu
Gatton Coles Supermarket. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Simply unacceptable: Coles shopper abuses staff member in checkout queue

Hugh Suffell
6th Nov 2020 6:00 AM
YET another case of supermarket abuse appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday.

Matthew Summers, a 25 year-old man from Gatton, pleaded guilty to assaulting a security guard at Coles Gatton on April 24, 2020.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor told the court that the security guard asked Summers to maintain social distancing at the self-service checkout queue which caused a disagreement between the two men.

Sgt Windsor said CCTV showed Summers repeatedly pushing the security officer, who stepped in to help another staff member who had already asked Summers to distance himself from other customers with force.

Summers’ lawyer told the court his client suffers from mental health issues and had an anxiety attack on the morning of the incident.

In his sentencing, Magistrate Lee said, “I don’t know why people don’t just comply with the COVID regulations” describing Summers’ behaviour as “completely inappropriate” despite his personal condition.

Summers was fined $1000 referred to SPER. No conviction recorded.

coles gatton gatton magistrates court lockyer valley crime
Gatton Star

