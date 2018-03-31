Simply supreme lifestyle

WITH panoramic views of over the ocean and mountain ranges this fabulous two-level residence has over 409sq m of flawless indoor/outdoor living areas.

This luxurious residence has been styled for casual, chic beach-side living tucked peacefully away from the busy esplanade yet orientated to capture the cool, northerly summer breezes and the warm winter sun.

A supremely livable design with a stylish finish that incorporates a state-of-the-art Caesar Stone kitchen forming a social hub of this exquisite living space and comes complete with every modern convenience.

The penthouse boasts an exceptional cross-flow floor plan and internal access to a fully serviced roof terrace with a tranquil backdrop of main beach Coolum.

An absolute stand-out in the Coolum Beach luxury apartment/home market with a secluded location that promises an enviable lifestyle.

Arrive by private lift access from the three side-by-side security car spaces and 21sq m security-locked climate controlled wine cellar to a stunning home with five serviced bedrooms, three sitting areas and three decks, a home office space and a media/movie room with connections to integrated media systems.

The exquisite, north facing penthouse is part of the stunning five-star Coolum Seaside Resort. Designed as a world-class resort sanctuary, this complex is surrounded by award winning tropical gardens with secluded swimming pools, full-sized tennis court facility, gymnasium and business lounge.

Renowned for its relaxed atmosphere, picturesque beaches, strong sense of community and a fabulous sub-tropical climate, the area is home to some of the best surf breaks in Queensland as well as three tranquil bays and lush landscaped cliffs.

Enjoy effortless access to Coolum's beaches, bays, restaurants, town centre and cafes and only a short drive from the airport and Noosa Heads.

COOLUM BEACH

47/12 Perry St

5 Bed, 5 Bath, 3 Car

Features: Fully serviced roof terrace, private theatre room, climate and security controlled wine cellar. Integrated electronic and media systems, office area. Complex features three swimming pools and spas, gymnasium, internet lounge, business lounge, competition size tennis court

Price: Offers over $1,800,000

Agent: Dianne Swan at Richardson & Wrench Coolum

Contact: 0418194439

Inspection: Contact agent