Simple steps to help reduce break-in risks for businesses

WARNING: Laidley Police officer-in-charge senior sergeant Regan Draheim issued a warning to be vigilant after a series of break-ins last month.

LAIDLEY police are warning residents and business owners to be on the lookout after a series of break-ins and thefts in the region last month.

Officer-in-charge senior sergeant Regan Draheim said it was important to be vigilant after three businesses were broken into at the Plainland Plaza Shopping Centre in the early morning of January24.

"Businesses are opportunity targets - particularly because they're unattended overnight, and with no one living there as opposed to a residence,” Sen-Sgt Draheim said. "The offenders have more time to go about their business - some of them are quite well organised and have particular methods they use.”

He said it was an important reminder for businesses to ensure they were taking steps to prevent being targeted by criminals.

Simple steps could go a long way to reducing the chances of being broken into.

"Our biggest tip is making sure there is nothing of instant value, things like cash, held on the premises,” he said.

"Once an offender finds a premises is keeping cash on the premises ... that will become a target, and people will target them possibly again - they won't just do a one-off event.”

Security lighting could also assist in discouraging offenders and, in the event of a crime occurring, assist police to better identify offenders.

He reminded both residents and business owners the police's Crime Prevention Unit provided security audits to help improve safety and security.

Police do not charge for this service.

"A lot of the suggestions are fairly minor in nature but could save them some grief down the track,” he said.

Residents and business owners could request an audit by contacting PoliceLink or their local police station.

If anyone has information relating to the break-ins on January24, or any other criminal activities, Sen-Sgt Draheim asked them to contact Crimestoppers on 1800333000 or PoliceLink on 131444.