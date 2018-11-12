Simple steps can make the difference to safety

GET READY: With Christmas fast approaching, Laidley police said now is the time to begin safety preparations.

GET READY: With Christmas fast approaching, Laidley police said now is the time to begin safety preparations. ALI KUCHEL

LAIDLEY police have reminded residents plans for the Christmas holidays should include some basic safety precautions.

Laidley Police Station acting officer in charge Senior Sergeant Dan Curtin said while the holiday period was extremely busy, taking the time to plan out how to enjoy the time safely was vital - especially on the roads.

"Approaching Christmas time we need to be looking at road safety and the Fatal Five - speeding, seat belts, drink and drug driving, fatigue and driver distraction,” Sen Sgt Curtin said.

"Plan your trip, have sufficient sleep, make sure you're not in a hurry to get to your destination and be courteous to other road users.”

He said the consequences could be fatal.

"Poor decisions by drivers can cost cost lives on the road,” he said.

Plans should also be made to ensure the safety of your property while on holidays.

Sen Sgt Curtin said a recent spate of break-ins, including the targeting of the Laidley Pioneer Village, proved thieves are operating in the area so it was important for residents to protect themselves while out of the region.

"Take some basic precautions, look out for each other and your neighbours, look out for anything unusual,” he said.

"Sometimes it's about taking basic steps yourself to prevent crime - have a look at your security.”

He said most thieves were opportunistic in nature, and simple steps including locking doors and securing valuables out of sight would go a long way in reducing instances of theft.

"If it's harder for them to get in, they're unlikely to stay there and try and get in - they'll go somewhere else,” he said.

Sen Sgt Curtin made a final warning, reminding drivers that Laidley police would continue to target drivers breaking the law on the roads.

He said recent figures from the Laidley are were "concerning” after police charge 11 drivers with unlicensed driving.

Similarly concerning were the seven drug drivers and five drink drivers intercepted by Laidley Police within the last month.