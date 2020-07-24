Menu
The intersection has yet again been changed, but MP Jim McDonald calls the adjustment a Band-Aid solution.
News

Simple solution to fix notoriously dangerous road

Ali Kuchel
24th Jul 2020 6:00 AM
A ROUNDABOUT at a notoriously dangerous intersection could solve a lot of accidents, Lockyer MP Jim McDonald believes.

The former Laidley cop-turned-MP was outraged that the intersection at Forest Hill-Fernvale Road and Gatton-Laidley Road had changed yet again.

The intersection involved a slip lane, which confused many motorists, and has since been made into a T-intersection.

“The disappointing thing for me is that it’s a problem intersection with another Band-Aid fix,” Mr McDonald said.

The Forest Hill Fernvale Road and Gatton-Laidley Road intersection.
In a statement obtained by the Gatton Star earlier this year, a transport department representative said there had been a high number of nose-to-tail crashes at the intersection.

In April 2017, the intersection was upgraded to include a left-turn slip lane, and since then, three accidents have been reported there.

When Mr McDonald met with business owners at the intersection, he witnessed three near- misses.

His solution is a roundabout.

“Roundabouts aren’t the solution to everything, but it is viable for this situation,” he said.

“We want to fix it for once and for all, (with) a shared ownership of the problem and a shared solution.”

He said the “temporary changes” had confused motorists, and many did not understand give-way rules.

“If you showed a picture of that intersection to people, there would be 20 per cent that don’t get it right,” Mr McDonald said.

“And that’s looking at it on a piece of paper, not driving up to it when you’re in a dynamic environment and facing those immediate decisions.”

Mr McDonald hoped to know the outcome of his lobbying within a matter of weeks.

