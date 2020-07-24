Simple solution to fix notoriously dangerous road

The intersection has yet again been changed, but MP Jim McDonald calls the adjustment a Band-Aid solution.

A ROUNDABOUT at a notoriously dangerous intersection could solve a lot of accidents, Lockyer MP Jim McDonald believes.

The former Laidley cop-turned-MP was outraged that the intersection at Forest Hill-Fernvale Road and Gatton-Laidley Road had changed yet again.

The intersection involved a slip lane, which confused many motorists, and has since been made into a T-intersection.

“The disappointing thing for me is that it’s a problem intersection with another Band-Aid fix,” Mr McDonald said.

The Forest Hill Fernvale Road and Gatton-Laidley Road intersection.

In a statement obtained by the Gatton Star earlier this year, a transport department representative said there had been a high number of nose-to-tail crashes at the intersection.

In April 2017, the intersection was upgraded to include a left-turn slip lane, and since then, three accidents have been reported there.

When Mr McDonald met with business owners at the intersection, he witnessed three near- misses.

His solution is a roundabout.

“Roundabouts aren’t the solution to everything, but it is viable for this situation,” he said.

“We want to fix it for once and for all, (with) a shared ownership of the problem and a shared solution.”

No more bandaids. Let's fix this intersection once and for all! Forest Hill, Queensland, Australia Posted by Jim McDonald MP on Monday, 20 July 2020

He said the “temporary changes” had confused motorists, and many did not understand give-way rules.

“If you showed a picture of that intersection to people, there would be 20 per cent that don’t get it right,” Mr McDonald said.

“And that’s looking at it on a piece of paper, not driving up to it when you’re in a dynamic environment and facing those immediate decisions.”

Mr McDonald hoped to know the outcome of his lobbying within a matter of weeks.

