Simple roundabout road question causes fiery debate

Failing to indicate when leaving a roundabout could land you in hot water. Picture: Transport NSW

WHAT was meant to be a simple road rules question turned into a fiery debate when people couldn't come to an agreement on the correct answer.

The Royal Automobile Club of Queensland (RACQ) decided to test people's knowledge of roundabouts by posting a seemingly easy question to its Facebook page.

The question was: "Is it an offence to not indicate when exiting a roundabout?"

Now it seems like an easy enough question with a straightforward answer, but people just couldn't agree with one another.

The post gained nearly 500 comments, full of contradictory answers.

This roundabout question has sparked a debate. Picture: RACQ

Many were adamant it was not an offence and drivers were only required to indicate when entering a roundabout.

"Indicators are to indicate where you are GOING and not as many people think to tell people where you have been! You should never, ever, indicate right when you exit a roundabout the same way you don't indicate right when turning left," one person said.

Another agreed, saying: "Personally, I think it's easier for everyone not to indicate unless you are turning left or right."

However, there were others that claimed it was an offence but not enough people seemed to realise.

"Treat the roundabout like a clock (with 12 being straight ahead). Anything before 12, indicate left when exiting," one person explained.

"Any thing after 12, indicate right upon entry to roundabout. Then indicate left when approaching your exit."

Could failing to indicate when leaving a roundabout land you in hot water? Picture: Transport NSW

Another said: "'Drivers' who can't or won't perform these sorts of simple but considerate on-road tasks don't deserve to be sharing the road with those of us who do."

One person said neither of these answers were correct, claiming the only time drivers needed to indicate was when they exited the roundabout.

"You only need to indicate when you are leaving the roundabout. Check the rules," they said.

ANSWER

After all the debate, the majority of people managed to get the right answer.

The rule states: "Drivers must indicate left when leaving a roundabout if possible."

In Queensland drivers can cop a $78 fine and two demerit points if they fail to indicate when leaving a roundabout.

NSW drivers will face a massive $187 and two demerit points for the same offence and in the ACT the penalty is even higher, with a $292 fine and two points.

In Victoria, failing to comply with this rule will earn you a $100 fine and two demerit points.

South Australia has the biggest penalty for failing to indicate when leaving a roundabout, with a $337 fine and two demerit points.

Drivers in the Northern Territory and Tasmania will also be penalised for not following this rule, with latter copping a $122.25 fine and two points.

Failing to use roundabouts correctly in Western Australia will result in a $100 fine and two demerit points.