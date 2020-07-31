Simple reason this childcare centre is region’s best

Crayons Early Learning Centre Owner Anjela Egan and Director Sandra Christensen are excited the centre has taken out top spot in the Gatton Star's reader poll. Photo: Ebony Graveur

THEY holiday together, eat lunch together and the lines of communication are always open. For the close-knit team at Crayons Early Learning Centre, genuine friendship is at the core of their work.

It is the strong bond members of staff share with one another that is key to the childcare centre’s success, according to centre director Sandra Christensen.

Owner Anjela Egan echoed Sandra’s words and said the relationship extended to the families who visited the centre from day to day.

The Hatton Vale learning centre claimed the top spot in the Gatton Star’s recent reader poll investigating who the region’s best childcare worker/s was.

Scoring 126 of 842 votes, the team of 20 landed 14 per cent of the overall vote.

Anjela said the centre, which provides childcare to about 130 families, prided itself on its environment.

“We have a very open-door, welcoming, belonging environment,” Anjela said.

“That’s what makes our families want to be here and be part of our family.”

Sandra said centre was known for its low turnover and said, even 13.5 years in, she was not one of the centres longest-standing team members.

“We are a family team, so we are very family-oriented – we really get on well together and love hanging out together,” Sandra said.

“It’s very hard to get a job at Crayons because we don’t lose any staff.”

“I can’t run a centre as a director without an amazing team or amazing owner,” she said.

The centre’s philosophy is simple.

“We value our partnership with families, we believe children are capable, unique individuals and therefore should be treated with respect, dignity and equity,” Sandra said.

“Our vision is to create and maintain a safe, supportive and nurturing learning environment for all children and families and staff.”

Top 5 Child Care Workers

1. Team at Crayons Early Learning Centre, Hatton Vale (14%)

2. Kristy Blissett – Plainland Kindy (8%)

3. Hayley Robinson – Plainland Kindergarten (8%)

4. Julie Paroz Free Range Kids Laidley (7%)

5. Suzanne Wearing – Free Range Kids Laidley 2 (5%)

These top rankings have been decided by you. We put the call out for the Best Child Care Worker on our Facebook page, and these are the results based on the most comments.

