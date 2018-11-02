Menu
CONGRATS: Home Based Business winner Valley Waste Water.
News

Simple business practices rein superior

Meg Bolton
by
2nd Nov 2018 8:21 AM

OPERATING a business is simple for Valley Waste Water owner Shane Parchert, it's about giving it your all and aiming to improve every day.

"We focus on delivering commonsense practices and treating the customer like I'd like to be treated," Mr Parchert said.

But the modest mantra could have also been their secret to success at the Lockyer Valley Business, Trainee and Apprenticeship awards where they were announced best Home Based Business in the region.

The win was a team effort according to Mr Parchert- he credited the victory to the efforts of his employees which have grown in numbers over the years to a crew of seven.

"It's not just me that's won, it's the whole business that's won it," he said.

This year is the first win for the Lockyer Valley business, after nominating several years earlier the win was a long time coming.

"It felt like we've been working for the last 12 years and it's the first award we've ever won," Mr Parchert said.

"I would like to thank all the staff and customers (who helped them win)."

The business specialises in a wide range of domestic wastewater treatment plants across the Lockyer, Somerset and Ipswich council regions.

The family operation strives to deliver a professional service with competitive pricing and quality guaranteed.

business lockyer valley lockyer valley business trainee and apprenticeship valley waste water
Gatton Star

