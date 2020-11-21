Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne says police will be out in force on the roads this silly season. File Image: Meg Bolton (Copyright: News Regional Media).
Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne says police will be out in force on the roads this silly season. File Image: Meg Bolton (Copyright: News Regional Media).
News

Silly season road campaign: What cops will target

Hugh Suffell
21st Nov 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LOCAL police have warned motorists they will be out in force this silly season ensuring drivers obey the road rules.

Gatton police officer in charge, Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne told the Gatton Star enforcement will be higher over the entire school holidays from December 9, 2020 to January 27, 2021.

“Our focus will vary but basically it will target drink/drug driving, speed, seatbelts, fatigue and distraction (mobile phones).” Snr Sgt Browne said.

Snr Sgt Browne’s advice to motorists travelling over the holiday period is to ensure they have plenty of time to make their journey.

“If traffic is congested consider changing travel times or stopping for a while rather than getting frustrated” Snr Sgt Browne said.

Snr Sgt Browne said the ultimate goal for police is to ensure Queensland roads are as safe as possible and said “we all have a role to play in that as police and road users”.

christmas road safety campaign gatton police
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man ‘wastes year of life’ charged with stealing, damages

        Premium Content Man ‘wastes year of life’ charged with stealing, damages

        Crime A LOCKYER Valley man says he has wasted 10 years of his life for two charges that occurred more than 10 years ago.

        Locals threaten to “smash” man who wanted to drown dog

        Premium Content Locals threaten to “smash” man who wanted to drown dog

        News Man tripped over dog and was bitten before threats

        PHOTOS: Faith Lutheran College graduates dress up for formal

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Faith Lutheran College graduates dress up for formal

        News The graduating class of 2020 celebrated their formal on Wednesday night. See the...

        Strict new testing to stop cracks in COVID shield

        Premium Content Strict new testing to stop cracks in COVID shield

        News New testing regime for hotel quarantine workers to be rolled out in Queensland