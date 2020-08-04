Silly reason woman swore off driving on Sundays

Leisha Barnard has sworn off driving Sundays after she was caught driving with alcohol in her system the morning after drinking.

Leisha Barnard has sworn off driving Sundays after she was caught driving with alcohol in her system the morning after drinking.

A LOCKYER VALLEY workign backpacker, from England, has sworn off driving on Sundays after she was picked up by police for drink driving the morning after a night out.

Leisha Barnard, who lives in Grantham, woke up after having drinks on Saturday evening and was behind the wheel by 9am.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard the woman was driving her white Suzuki Swift on Spencer Street, Gatton, on July 5, when she was pulled over.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said Barnard, who held an international license, was asked to undergo a roadside breath test – which returned a positive reading.

A follow up test at the police station confirmed Barnard’s blood-alcohol concentration was 0.061.

The court heard Barnard had no history of drink driving.

Representing herself in court, Barnard told Magistrate Kay Ryan she had woken up feeling fine.

“I drank the night before and obviously slept, drank water, ate,” Barnard said.

“In the morning, I felt absolutely fine and didn’t think there would be any reason I wouldn’t be able to drive.”

Ms Ryan told her it wasn’t the first time someone had found themselves in court for the same reason.

“They say it’s at least 12 hours for it to start going through your system but it depends because sometimes you can drink three or four and be fine,” Ms Ryan said.

“But other times you can drink the same amount – it depends on the body from day to day.”

Barnard was confident she had learned her lesson.

“I’ll make sure I wait an extra few hours if I want to drive on a Sunday,” she said.

“It’s probably best if I don’t drive on Sundays.”

Ms Ryan served Barnard the minimum disqualification period for her charge.

“You’re going to lose the ability to drive for a little while but it will be the minimum,” she said.

Barnard was fined $350 and lost her license for one month.

No conviction was recorded.

