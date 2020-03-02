Silent protester vows to fight injustice over home

PEOPLE left with nothing after paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to failed Sunshine Coast company Avalon Granny Flats have vowed to continue their fight for justice and compensation.

In a silent protest at an open house at Alexandra Headland on Saturday morning, former Avalon Granny Flats client Amber Davis said she wanted to warn potential buyers of the situation.

The home, at 25 Oloway Crescent Alexandra Headland, which has links to Avalon Granny Flats, was open for inspection for a half-hour from 11am.

A member of a group formed of Avalon clients, Ms Davis said it was concerned about where the proceeds of any sale would go and wanted the liquidator's investigations to be concluded.

She said Avalon still retained the keys to her still unfinished home, even though it had promised they would be returned.

>> DREAMS SHATTERED AS ANOTHER BUILDER GOES BUST

Ms Davis had also needed to pay for the building permit she said she was told had been covered and has paid herself for materials to finish the work.

Creditor Leah Boonthanom said Avalon's total debt had climbed to $1.7 million since it entered liquidation with Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accounting.

"We've paid money and have nothing to show for it," she said.

"We're just hopeful the liquidator's recommendations to ASIC (Australian Securities and Investments Commission) will lead to a proper investigation and restitution."

Not so hopeful are Brisbane couple Janet and Dennis Lovell, out of pocket $114,000 paid to Avalon Granny Flats for five significant payments made between August and September last year for a home to be built on their son-in-law's Eudlo property.

When no work had started by the promised December completion date, the family informed Avalon director Lee Janssen it did not want to proceed.

Mr Lovell said he had reported issues to ASIC which had, he said, provided a five-page response as to why it would not act.

He said the liquidator had informed at this point it had no further funds to proceed following the exhaustion of the initial $8800 provided it by the director.

A series of questions have been put through his solicitor, to Mr Janssen in his capacity as Avalon director.