Silence falls as region marks Remembrance Day

GRATEFUL: Around the region, crowds gathered and fell silent at 11am on Sunday to remember those lost to conflict and commemorate 100 years since World War I ended.

GRATEFUL: Around the region, crowds gathered and fell silent at 11am on Sunday to remember those lost to conflict and commemorate 100 years since World War I ended. Dominic Elsome

SILENCE fell over the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions at 11am on Sunday, marking 100 years since the guns fell silent after four years of war.

Remembrance Day this year marked the centenary of the Armistice that ended the World War I and the region came out in force to remember not just those who served in that war but in all conflicts since.

A strong crowd attended the Laidley service and Laidley RSL president Tom Barton said the turnout had been unexpected but "wonderful”.

"We were always going to get our regulars, this year we're getting a few others and younger ones,” Mr Barton said.

"We'd love to see them keep coming.”

The service was supported by members of the Military Brotherhood Military Motorcycle Club Lockyer Valley sub-branch.

Vice-president Rick "Macgyver” Machin said the group was there to support the important work the RSL did for the community and pay their respects.

"It's important as a community we remember the sacrifices that millions of people have made before us to give us the lifestyles and freedoms that we all enjoy and take for granted sometimes,” Mr Machin said.

Strong crowds were reported around the region.

One hundred and 50 people gathered to commemorate the day at Lowood and president Mark Anthony was extremely pleased with the turnout.

Lowood RSL also opened a memorial drive dedicated to 58 soldiers from the region who did not return from World War I.

In Gatton, more than 200 people made their way to Littleton Park to pay their respects.

Gatton RSL president Les Nash said it was the largest Remembrance Day turnout in "living memory”.