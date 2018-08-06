Signs are there for Gatton to rise to new heights in 2019

UNDER PRESSURE: Raymond Erbacher runs the ball for Gatton against Souths on Sunday.

UNDER PRESSURE: Raymond Erbacher runs the ball for Gatton against Souths on Sunday. Kevin Farmer

RUGBY LEAGUE: Their season now comes to a close but the Gatton Hawks finished off 2018 on a high note following a resounding victory over Souths.

It brings to an end a mixed campaign for Gatton's top side in their first year under Shaun Hobson.

On their day they were capable of running over any side put in front of them but a number of losses by the very tightest of margins would cost them in the end.

They ended the season just a couple of wins outside of a finals place in sixth spot and finished well ahead of the trailing pack.

Billy Jackwitz once again ran the show in the 74-20 triumph on Sunday with two tries, while Tye Gray bagged a double and Dom Haak scored a hat-trick.

Under 18s captain Jackson Morgan made his first grade debut and impressed in his first outing.

Hobson said it was a "bittersweet” result with his side putting on another dominant display that they won't be able to carry on into the post-season.

"We are left to rue a few close games that got away on us, which has been the difference this season between playing in the finals and unfortunately not quite getting there,” Hobson said.

"However the positives far outweigh any negatives, looking at the season as a whole from the outset, I said all we wanted to do was be competitive in every game we played, that was achieved.

"With retention high on the agenda and the likelihood of having a large percentage of current players available in 2019 as a club we are well positioned to continue our improvement and challenge for a semi-final spot next season.”

Reserve Grade are surging into finals time after thrashing Souths 60-10 and securing third place on the table.

The Under 18s were defeated 26-16 to also finish in third behind Dalby and Highfields.