RAIN: There's likely to be some puddles around the region soon, with up to 20mm of rain expected this afternoon. Noelle Otto
Significant rain band heading our way

Dominic Elsome
21st Nov 2018 3:12 PM

GET your gum boots out, rain is coming our way.

A significant rain band is presently making it's way across central and western Queensland, and is bringing showers and possible storms.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist David Crocks said the Lockyer Valley could receive upwards of 20mm this afternoon and overnight.

But the rain isn't likely to stick around, with skies clearing by lunch time tomorrow with a warm weekend expected.

"It'll be warming up a fair bit during the weekend and pretty dry once the rain has gone,” Mr Crocks said.

The weekend is expected to be mostly sunny, with Saturday reaching a top of 30C and Sunday warming up further to 33C.

bureau of meteorology lockyer valley meteorologist rain somerset weather
Gatton Star

