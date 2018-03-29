Image shows why you’re struggling to lose weight

A QUICK snack is a great snack, right? Most of us know that's pretty far from the truth.

But here's a visual to show just how snacking may be undoing all your hard work.

Instagram account Max Weber Fit placed a side-by-side image showing exactly how two Oreo cookies compares in calories with 16 strawberries.

Snacking comparison shows Oreos VS strawberries

"The food choices you make, and the portion sizes you elect will largely dictate your progress on your fitness goals," the caption alongside the image read.

"And in this case, you can see how much the choices you make dictate how much or how little food you get at any given meal or snack.

"Think about it … two Oreos, while delicious, will not fill you up. However, 16 strawberries for less total calories will go further on keeping you satiated and will provide you with micronutrients along the way."

The trainer behind the post, Max Weber, said: "Keep these little things in mind on your fitness journey, and make the 'better' choice. Whatever that may be for you, given your goals, your cravings and your values."

Mr Weber often posts images of food and snack comparisons to show those trying to lose weight how a meal or portion size may be messing with their waistline.

Posting last month, Mr Weber compared two breakfast burgers and how they differed in calories. The chicken, egg and cheese bagel contained 480 calories, while the egg white option with grilled chicken and a cup of fruit was more than 100 calories less.

Food comparison shows calorie difference

"Swapping a chicken, egg and cheese bagel for an egg white chicken grill and a fruit cup can save you 135 calories, 11g dietary fat (which you can save for later), and provide you with plenty of micronutrients via a serving of fresh fruit," the post read.

"Ain't nothing wrong with the chicken, egg and cheese bagel. But, if you're closely tracking calories and monitoring your intake for the purpose of a fitness goal, it might make sense to try this fast food fix."

Earlier this month, a study revealed how snacking - and whether you reach for sweet, savoury or something healthy - may be linked to genetics.

New findings from the Guelph Family Health Study at the University of Guelph in Canada investigated whether genetic variants in taste receptors related to sweet preference, fat taste sensitivity and aversion to bitter green leafy vegetables influence the snacks chosen by preschoolers. They found that nearly 80 per cent of preschoolers in the study carried at least one of these potential at-risk genotypes that could predispose them to poor snacking habits.

Whether your child asks for crackers, cookies or veg to snack on could be linked to genetics.

Published in the journal Nutrients, the study looked at connections between the genes of the three at-risk taste receptors and linked them to snacking patterns among preschoolers.

"Kids are eating a lot more snacks now than they used to, and we think looking at how genetics can be related to snacking behaviour is important to understanding increased obesity among kids," researcher Elie Chamoun told the Daily Trust.

"This new research could help parents understand how their kids taste, and tailor their diet for better nutritional choices."