Sibling duo ready to start showing season on the right hoof

AT THEIR first Droughtmaster Futurity, Kenview Droughtmasters took just one calf along.

But in the three years since, the stud’s team has grown along with their confidence.

The stud was formed by the Davenport siblings, Amy and Scott, in 2015, with the passion starting when the siblings were part of the West Moreton Anglican College’s cattle team.

“We started small and just kept growing,” stud principal Amy Davenport said.

The family had always run commercial cattle, and the last bull from this commercial operation was the founding member of the Kenview stud.

The stud presently run about 30 head on their 110-acre property at Blenheim.

Amy said the stud never missed the event since their first attendance, as it was a great way to prepare for the showing season.

“It’s a good start (to the year) and it’s all Droughtmasters, so you can see the competition for the rest of the year,” she said.

The event also gave studs the opportunity to ease younger cattle into the showing arena.

“It’s a good experience for them,” Amy said.

“It’s not like the normal shows where you have all the sideshows and all the people so it breaks them into it a bit easier.”

Amy Davenport with Kenview Dash, Derby, and Diamantina. The three droughtmasters will make their show debut at the futurity next month. Picture: Dominic Elsome

The stud runs a mixture of bloodlines, with the herd sire an Araketa bull.

The team will be hoping to kick 2020 off with a winning start, after a run of good results last year – including Kenview Charm claiming Junior Calf Champion Female at the Laidley Show.

Amy was confident the team heading to the show had what it took.

“There’s couple older ones that have done a few shows – they look pretty good and they’re used to it,” she said.

“The younger ones – they’re looking good too. We’ve just breaking them in but they’re coming along nicely.”

The stud has also been buoyed by recent rains on the property.

In just the first two months of the year, the stud has received 250mm of rain, after receiving 175mm for the entirety of last year.

“It’s definitely a change to see it so green,” Amy said.

The rain has also improved the condition of the cattle, who are normally fed on pasture but have been supplemented with grain during the drought.

“We’ve had them on grain which has help them keep their condition, but even just greenery makes them looks a bit healthier and they walk around a lot more in the paddocks,” she said.

With a solid start to the year already under their belts, the team hopes a strong showing at the March 7 futurity will set them up well for the long showing season ahead.