Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

Shy marsupials come out to play during lockdown

by Chris Calcino
5th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Malanda Falls Caravan Park is becoming a playground for Lumholtz's tree kangaroos feeling adventurous in the absence of tourists.

This inquisitive Lumholtz's tree-kangaroo stopped for a photo on the grounds of the Malanda Falls Caravan Park before quickly scarpering back into the rainforest. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
This inquisitive Lumholtz's tree-kangaroo stopped for a photo on the grounds of the Malanda Falls Caravan Park before quickly scarpering back into the rainforest. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Sightings of the notoriously shy creatures have become more frequent in recent weeks, with park manager Janine Reilly even finding one on her backyard trampoline.

She was too slow to photograph that bouncy fellow - but she managed to snap this picture of a tree kangaroo at the park fence just before it scarpered into the rainforest.

Originally published as Shy marsupials come out to play during lockdown

More Stories

covid-19 fnq lifestyle lockdown malanda tree kangaroo marsupials

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Target date for restaurants, cafes to reopen

        premium_icon REVEALED: Target date for restaurants, cafes to reopen

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has set an ambitious target for Queensland’s cafes and restaurants to be lifted out of coronavirus lockdown and reopened.

        Premier confirms back to school plan, dates

        Premier confirms back to school plan, dates

        Education FROM May 11, Kindy, Prep and Year 11 and 12 students will go back to school.

        One injured in Murphys Creek Rd rollover

        premium_icon One injured in Murphys Creek Rd rollover

        News An injured man pulled himself free from this rollover wreck

        Local workers prioritised for dam upgrade project

        premium_icon Local workers prioritised for dam upgrade project

        Business The Somerset Dam Upgrade Community Reference Group had their most recent meeting...