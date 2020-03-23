SHUT DOWN: The businesses that need your help to fight virus

HELP: Jak and Mo Taste Co owner Ange Jackwitz is asking customers to support local but to do it safely. Picture: Dominic Elsome

THE shutdown everyone feared has arrived - and business already being hit are fearing the worst.

From midday today, non-essential services including pubs, cafes and restaurants were shut down in a bid to halt the growing spread of coronavirus.

But cafes and pubs are still able to offer takeaway and delivery services, and business owners are pleading with the public to continue supporting their locals.

"It's just about digging deep and stop going to Toowoomba, stop going to Ipswich and find what we have available here," Jak & Mo owner Ange Jackwitz said.

"Make it one's mission to actually shop local and nowhere else. We have amazing stores here - just embrace each other."

The Gatton cafe could have been business as usual until midday but Ms Jackwitz decided to get the ball rolling - opening from 7am as takeaway service only.

She said the change brought new challenges but the team was working through it.

"It obviously comes with a whole different level of issues with being takeaway - there's obviously you know the expense of packaging, there's also landfill," she said.

"It just creates another problem, but for the health and safety short term of patrons I understand that we have to do that.

"It's just us making adjustments to keep everybody safe and ourselves obviously."

She said there had already been a decline in traffic in the town in the past two weeks and takeaway orders had already increased.

While she hoped locals would support businesses in the short term, she also asked for customers to play it safe and not risk spreading illness.

"Just be mindful of yourself - if you're not feeling unwell, take it seriously, take a few days and see if it develops into something," she said.

"It's just about being aware of your own self."

SHUT: The Porters Plainland Hotel bar is closed for now but the local institution is working to keep some services going.

Last calls for some time

The usually busy bar at Porters Plainland Hotel will be quiet for some time as the pub shuts its doors.

Last drinks were called for noon, as the national shutdown came into effect.

While the bar won't be serving liquid gold for some time, the local institution is looking to try and keep services running.

In a Facebook post, the hotel told customers its 17-room motel would still trade as normal, as would its bottle shops.

The pub put out a call on Facebook for people to help "drain the taps" , telling people to bring in their own vessel (with a lid) or come in for a last schooner.

The restaurant would serve takeaway meals until 8.30pm with a collection point at the motel reception.

Home delivery from the bottle shops was also continuing and the motel was looking at introducing home delivered meals "hopefully being launched midweek".

"We thank all our valued customers and ask you to keep supporting local businesses where possible is this challenging time," the post said.